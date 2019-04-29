First-round NFL draft pick is 'the cheapest guy in the world'—here's his smart money-saving strategy

Former Clemson football star Christian Wilkins hates spending money: He doesn't pay for music or apps on his phone and prefers to sneak his own food into the movie theater. He'd also rather order a water with a side of lemon and add sugar than pay for lemonade.

"My teammates know I'm the cheapest guy in the world," the 23-year-old tells the Wall Street Journal. His frugality allowed him to bank more than $15,000 over his four years at Clemson. Not bad for a full-time student-athlete who worked part-time as a substitute teacher and received a small monthly stipend from the university.

"My mindset is just, 'Save a whole lot more than you spend,'" adds Wilkins, who was selected 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday. "And I'm not ever willing to spend much."

He doesn't just have the right mentality — he also has a smart money strategy in place that makes it easy to save. Wilkins has four separate bank accounts, each with a different label: everyday spending; rent and big purchases; savings and investments; and emergencies.