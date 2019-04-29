Marie Kondo's morning routine: How the queen of tidy spends the first 90 minutes of her day

Marie Kondo is so ubiquitous she has become a verb — as in "Marie-Kondo-ing your closet" — one that describes the action of decluttering and cleaning.

"I have a goal," Kondo, 34, told Tim Ferriss on his podcast, "The Tim Ferriss Show," in June. "My dream is to organize the world."

And she may be well on her way: As a tidying consultant, author and star of the Netflix show "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, " her brand has become synonymous with the satisfying feeling of streamlining your life for maximized joy and productivity.

So how Marie Kondo start her day to set herself up for success?

First, she greets her home.

"After I wake up, I focus my thoughts on the house. For example, I say good morning to my house," Kondo told Ferriss by way of a translator (Kondo speaks Japanese).

She "usually" wakes up at 6:30 a.m., she says.

"Of course, I tell my family members good morning as well. Then I open up all of the windows, circulate the air," Kondo said.