Marie Kondo's morning routine: How the queen of tidy spends the first 90 minutes of her day

Marie Kondo is so ubiquitous she has become a verb — as in "Marie-Kondo-ing your closet" — one that describes the action of decluttering and cleaning.
"I have a goal," Kondo, 34, told Tim Ferriss on his podcast, "The Tim Ferriss Show," in June. "My dream is to organize the world."
And she may be well on her way: As a tidying consultant, author and star of the Netflix show "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, " her brand has become synonymous with the satisfying feeling of streamlining your life for maximized joy and productivity.
So how Marie Kondo start her day to set herself up for success?
First, she greets her home.
"After I wake up, I focus my thoughts on the house. For example, I say good morning to my house," Kondo told Ferriss by way of a translator (Kondo speaks Japanese).
She "usually" wakes up at 6:30 a.m., she says.
"Of course, I tell my family members good morning as well. Then I open up all of the windows, circulate the air," Kondo said.
She also does a bit of physical activity.
"I do morning yoga, so I feel very put together and re-centered when I do this," she says. "I do my yoga based on a book I bought in Japan ... I take about 20 minutes."
Then she eats breakfast.
"And of course, as you know I have kids so I prepare their breakfast," Kondo says.
What she eats for breakfast depends on the time of year and her mood.
"In the summer, I love making cold-pressed juice. In the winter, we eat a lot of Japanese breakfasts. It's really good for you and it's healthy. It consists of rice and miso soup," Kondo said. "It really depends on the day. So for example, I'll have Japanese omelets or leftovers from the night before. I really don't have a set menu for my breakfast; I make what I feel like would be fit and good that day."
Also in the morning, Kondo cleans the floor in front of the door to the outside.
"In Japan, there is a concept of really wiping the floor of your entrance, so I do that, as well," Kondo said. "I wipe it. In Japan, there's a clear division between the entrance outside; between inside and outside. The entrance is where you can kind of dust off anything you've accumulated outside."
The idea of showing considered, intentional respect for physical objects defines Kondo's philosophy, both in her work and at home.
When she comes home after being out, "after I say hi to my family members, I say to my house: 'Hi, I'm home.' Then I return the items in my bag to where they belong," Kondo said.
"Every item has a place; I return them to their places, and I of course communicate with them, as well."
