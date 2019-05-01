The 15 states where you're most likely to land a work-from-home job

For two-fifths of American employees, the workplace looks a little different to what we typically assume. There might not be a desk, the uniform may include pajamas, and a cat may be the only office mate.
And that's because these employees are working remotely, a report by U.S. market research firm Gallup found.
From 2012 to 2017, the share of American employees opting to work remotely rose 5 percentage points, from 39% to 43%. The trend is likely to continue as a little over half of American employees feeling like their ideal work spot lies outside the traditional confines of an office.
According to a recent survey from OnePoll, in conjunction with GoToMeeting, 43% of people say they'd clock in from their homes if they could. If you're not in that happy percentage that gets to skip frustrating commutes and distracting coworkers, and you want to be, your location might be the problem.
Certain states offer far more opportunities for remote gigs than others. FlexJobs analyzed the number of state-based remote job listings posted in 2018. (Many companies limit the "remoteness" of their employees to living within the same state for tax and compliance reasons as well as easier scheduling of in-person meetings, according to FlexJobs.)
Below are the 15 states that had the highest number of remote job listings in 2018, as well as the top industries and companies hiring for those remote workers in each state.
Share of population that works remotely: 4.3%
Top industries for remote jobs: HR and recruiting, data entry, computer and IT
Top companies for remote work: Ohio State University, Cardinal Health, University of Northwestern Ohio, Progressive and KeyBank
Share of population that works remotely: 5.8%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, accounting and finance, engineering
Top companies for remote work: Edmentum, Walden University, UnitedHealth Group, Carlson Wagonlit Travel and Rasmussen College
Share of population that works remotely: 6.3%
Top industries for remote jobs: Nonprofit and philanthropy, HR and recruiting, data entry
Top companies for remote work: Liveops, BroadPath Healthcare Solutions, Grand Canyon University, CyraCom and Magellan Health
Share of population that works remotely: 4.4%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, legal, HR and recruiting
Top companies for remote work: Covance, Conduent, ADP, Merck and BAYADA Home Health Care
Share of population that works remotely: 5.9%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, graphic design, editing
Top companies for remote work: A Place for Mom, Amazon, Direct Interactions, State of Washington, eXp Realty
Share of population that works remotely: 5.1%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, computer and IT, accounting and finance
Top companies for remote work: Thermo Fischer Scientific, World Travel Holdings, PAREXEL, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and CollegeVine
Share of population that works remotely: 5.4%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, nonprofit and philanthropy, computer and IT
Top companies for remote work: PRA Health Services, Pharmaceutical Product Development, Western Carolina University, Syneos Health and Red Hat
Share of population that works remotely: 5.6%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, accounting and finance, computer and IT
Top companies for remote work: BELAY, Secureworks, nThrive, First Data and Crawford & Company
Share of population that works remotely: 4.8%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, computer and IT, legal
Top companies for remote work: Haynes & Company, IT Pros, Amerisource Bergen, Kraft Heinz and PNC
Share of population that works remotely: 4.9%
Top industries for remote jobs: Graphic design, data entry, accounting and finance
Top companies for remote work: VocoVision, Alight Solutions, Jones Lang LaSalle, Chamberlain University and Anomalix
Share of population that works remotely: 6%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, legal, editing
Top companies for remote work: SYKES, Kaplan, State of Florida, Emerge BPO, and MGT Consulting Group
Share of population that works remotely: 5%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, computer and IT, legal
Top companies for remote work: Hilton, Commonwealth of Virginia, Leidos, K12 and CSRA
Share of population that works remotely: 4.3%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, legal, accounting and finance
Top companies for remote work: Sutherland, Nielsen, American Express, JPMorgan Chase and EXL
Share of population that works remotely: 4.8%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, accounting and finance, software development
Top companies for remote work: ACTIVE Network, GreatAuPair, Working Solutions, Dell and NCH Corporation
Share of population that works remotely: 5.8%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, legal, nonprofit and philanthropy
Top companies for remote work: Williams-Sonoma, VMware, Rev, LanguageLine Solutions and Intuit
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: Yes, you really do have to send a thank-you note after a job interview—here's why