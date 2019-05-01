The 15 states where you're most likely to land a work-from-home job

For two-fifths of American employees, the workplace looks a little different to what we typically assume. There might not be a desk, the uniform may include pajamas, and a cat may be the only office mate.

And that's because these employees are working remotely, a report by U.S. market research firm Gallup found.

From 2012 to 2017, the share of American employees opting to work remotely rose 5 percentage points, from 39% to 43%. The trend is likely to continue as a little over half of American employees feeling like their ideal work spot lies outside the traditional confines of an office.

According to a recent survey from OnePoll, in conjunction with GoToMeeting, 43% of people say they'd clock in from their homes if they could. If you're not in that happy percentage that gets to skip frustrating commutes and distracting coworkers, and you want to be, your location might be the problem.

Certain states offer far more opportunities for remote gigs than others. FlexJobs analyzed the number of state-based remote job listings posted in 2018. (Many companies limit the "remoteness" of their employees to living within the same state for tax and compliance reasons as well as easier scheduling of in-person meetings, according to FlexJobs.)

Below are the 15 states that had the highest number of remote job listings in 2018, as well as the top industries and companies hiring for those remote workers in each state.