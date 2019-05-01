Skip Navigation
The 15 states where you're most likely to land a work-from-home job

5m3photos | Twenty20

For two-fifths of American employees, the workplace looks a little different to what we typically assume. There might not be a desk, the uniform may include pajamas, and a cat may be the only office mate.

And that's because these employees are working remotely, a report by U.S. market research firm Gallup found.

From 2012 to 2017, the share of American employees opting to work remotely rose 5 percentage points, from 39% to 43%. The trend is likely to continue as a little over half of American employees feeling like their ideal work spot lies outside the traditional confines of an office.

According to a recent survey from OnePoll, in conjunction with GoToMeeting, 43% of people say they'd clock in from their homes if they could. If you're not in that happy percentage that gets to skip frustrating commutes and distracting coworkers, and you want to be, your location might be the problem.

Certain states offer far more opportunities for remote gigs than others. FlexJobs analyzed the number of state-based remote job listings posted in 2018. (Many companies limit the "remoteness" of their employees to living within the same state for tax and compliance reasons as well as easier scheduling of in-person meetings, according to FlexJobs.)

Below are the 15 states that had the highest number of remote job listings in 2018, as well as the top industries and companies hiring for those remote workers in each state.

15. Ohio
A view of downtown Columbus and the Scioto Mile looking north into the city.
Sean Reid | iStock | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 4.3%
Top industries for remote jobs: HR and recruiting, data entry, computer and IT
Top companies for remote work: Ohio State University, Cardinal Health, University of Northwestern Ohio, Progressive and KeyBank

14. Minnesota
Saint Paul, Minnesota
Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography | E+ | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 5.8%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, accounting and finance, engineering
Top companies for remote work: Edmentum, Walden University, UnitedHealth Group, Carlson Wagonlit Travel and Rasmussen College

13. Arizona
Scottsdale, Arizona
KingWu | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 6.3%
Top industries for remote jobs: Nonprofit and philanthropy, HR and recruiting, data entry
Top companies for remote work: Liveops, BroadPath Healthcare Solutions, Grand Canyon University, CyraCom and Magellan Health

12. New Jersey
Princeton, New Jersey
aimintang | E+ | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 4.4%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, legal, HR and recruiting
Top companies for remote work: Covance, Conduent, ADP, Merck and BAYADA Home Health Care

11. Washington
Matteo Colombo | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 5.9%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, graphic design, editing
Top companies for remote work: A Place for Mom, Amazon, Direct Interactions, State of Washington, eXp Realty

10. Massachusetts
'Faneuil Hall located near the waterfront and today's Government Center, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 5.1%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, computer and IT, accounting and finance
Top companies for remote work: Thermo Fischer Scientific, World Travel Holdings, PAREXEL, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and CollegeVine

9. North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
Sean Pavone | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 5.4%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, nonprofit and philanthropy, computer and IT
Top companies for remote work: PRA Health Services, Pharmaceutical Product Development, Western Carolina University, Syneos Health and Red Hat

8. Georgia
Savannah, Georgia
Sean Pavone | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 5.6%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, accounting and finance, computer and IT
Top companies for remote work: BELAY, Secureworks, nThrive, First Data and Crawford & Company

7. Pennsylvania
 A general view of Philadelphia City Hall from Market Street.
Paul Marotta | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 4.8%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, computer and IT, legal
Top companies for remote work: Haynes & Company, IT Pros, Amerisource Bergen, Kraft Heinz and PNC

6. Illinois
An icy morning as winter conditions continue to affect Chicago and the Midwest on February 12, 2019 in Chicago. An ice storm warning was in effect through Tuesday morning.
Barcroft Media | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 4.9%
Top industries for remote jobs: Graphic design, data entry, accounting and finance
Top companies for remote work: VocoVision, Alight Solutions, Jones Lang LaSalle, Chamberlain University and Anomalix

5. Florida
tbradford | E+ | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 6%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, legal, editing
Top companies for remote work: SYKES, Kaplan, State of Florida, Emerge BPO, and MGT Consulting Group

4. Virginia
An aerial view of Monument Avenue and the skyline of Richmond, Va., in the distance.
Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson | Moment | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 5%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, computer and IT, legal
Top companies for remote work: Hilton, Commonwealth of Virginia, Leidos, K12 and CSRA

3. New York
Statue of Liberty and New York City skyline.
Alison Langley | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 4.3%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, legal, accounting and finance
Top companies for remote work: Sutherland, Nielsen, American Express, JPMorgan Chase and EXL

2. Texas
Austin, Texas.
Bloomberg | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 4.8%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, accounting and finance, software development
Top companies for remote work: ACTIVE Network, GreatAuPair, Working Solutions, Dell and NCH Corporation

1. California
San Diego, California
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UIG | Getty Images

Share of population that works remotely: 5.8%
Top industries for remote jobs: Data entry, legal, nonprofit and philanthropy
Top companies for remote work: Williams-Sonoma, VMware, Rev, LanguageLine Solutions and Intuit

5m3photos | Twenty20
