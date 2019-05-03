Here's how much money the winning jockey at the Kentucky Derby will earn

In all, 20 horses will race, and there's serious prize money on the line.

All eyes are on two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert, who has three horses competing: Roadster, Game Winner and Improbable. Baffert trained last year's Derby winner, Justify, who went on to win the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 13th horse ever to capture the Triple Crown.

The 145th Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs. Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET.

Justify (7), ridden by jockey Mike Smith crosses the finish line to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

The total will be divided among the top five finishers. The winning horse's owner takes home 62%, or $1.86 million. The winning jockey gets 10% of that, or $186,000.

That number will get shaved down even more, by about 30%, since he must pay his agent and and his valet, who gets the jockey's gear in place. Plus, he'll have to pay taxes on this income.

It's a bigger payout than last year, though: Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith collected $124,000 (before fees and taxes) for his 2018 win with Justify. Smith will be riding Cutting Humor on Saturday night.

The second and third place jockeys get 5% of their owner's take ($600,000 and $300,000), meaning the second place jockey will get a check for $30,000, and the third place jockey will get one for $15,000, before fees and taxes.

As for the 17 other jockeys, they won't make out nearly as well. Their ride is only worth "a couple hundred dollars apiece," jockey agent Ron Anderson told CNBC in 2010.

Tune in to watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Don't miss: Here's what you get if you buy a $1,000 mint julep at the Kentucky Derby

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!