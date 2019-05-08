68% of millennials prefer credit cards that offer rewards—here's why that could actually cost them

Only 6% say a credit card with 0% interest on a balance transfer for existing debt most appealed to them. And yet, that's exactly the kind of card that would be most beneficial for many millennials. That's because about 43% of millennials say they're carrying a monthly balance on their credit card.

"I love using credit cards for the rewards and other perks, but carrying a balance quickly wipes away the value of any rewards you might earn," Ted Rossman, a credit card analyst for CreditCards.com, tells CNBC Make It.

It's worse for those using a rewards credit card because these types of cards have higher interest rates, on average, than other types of cards, Rossman says.

Currently, the average APRs on cash-back and rewards credit cards are about 17.6%, compared to the average APR for a low-interest card of 14.73%.

"Credit card rates have never been higher, and many cardholders are paying around 20% on their balances," Rossman says. "You should eliminate your credit card debt before chasing rewards, so a 0% balance-transfer card would be a much better choice if you're in debt."