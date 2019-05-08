Despite Facebook's struggles, one important contingent remains loyal

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill April 11, 2018. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Facebook shares have whipsawed in the past year, falling from close to $220 last summer to a low around $125 in early 2019 before climbing back to near-$190. But one thing has remained constant: the percentage of small businesses that buy Facebook advertisements. As Facebook rolls out a series of new tools in the attempt to bring more small businesses into its advertising mix, it is a minority of Main Street businesses that say they advertise on Facebook, and at a level that is not showing growth or retreat, according to the CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for the second quarter. A disastrous earnings report and weak guidance from July 2018 sent Facebook shares over a cliff, from which the company has now rebounded. Ongoing scrutiny of its approach to consumer privacy and threat of increased regulation continue to embed uncertainty in the social media giant's future. But nothing has changed the minds of Main Street business owners as to the benefits of spending on Facebook to reach consumers. The Q2 survey found that 26% of small business owners have advertised on Facebook within the past few months. The last time the survey asked small business owners about Facebook ads, in Q2 of 2018, 25% indicated they had recently advertised on it. Sixty percent of business owners say they have not purchased ads on Facebook, compared to 62% who said that about Facebook ad-buying a year ago. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for Q2 included responses from 2,100 small business owners across the country collected between April 15 and April 22.

For some businesses Facebook is a key global advertising platform. "Ten years ago you wouldn't be able to target a customer in India if you were in your basement in Toronto," said Nick Kozmin, founder of SalesProcess.io, a start-up consulting firm. "They allow these businesses to reach anyone in the world. Especially for people who know how to use YouTube, Facebook, and other social media platforms, they can create really meaningful business." But many small businesses remain reluctant to spend money on Facebook, even though digital marketing executives say its power is proven. "I think people shy away from Facebook to wait and see [if they can succeed without it]," said Gary Galloway, senior product marketing manager at Netsertive, a consulting firm that local businesses with digital marketing. "Facebook is able to really drive strong, intense signals for people who are interested in certain products. That drives higher performance from an advertising perspective."

Regulation and privacy as advertising issues

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been pushing a new version of the company more centered on a series of apps and services that are built to a greater extent around user privacy. Recent reports indicate the company may face a fine as high as $5 billion to settle charges with the Federal Trade Commission. The privacy issues and government scrutiny have not led to any notable shift in the way small businesses are viewing the potential value of Facebook ads. Roughly one half of small business owners told CNBC|SurveyMonkey that regulating Facebook's use of consumer data will not impact advertising, almost exactly the same percentage as when small business owners were asked one year ago about regulation. Meanwhile, there were increases year-over-year both in owners saying regulation would make ads more effective, and less effective. Those increases reflect that more business owners had a position on the issue of regulation this year: "No answer" went down from 12% of responses in Q2 2018 to 4% of responses in Q2 2019.

"Facebook needs to disclose who they are sharing their information with," Galloway said. "So as long as they are transparent and tell users how they are using their information, then I think that will be well received by the general public." "If regulation prevents that data from being seen, this won't be good for advertisers and they will suffer," Kozmin said. "The main problem is getting in front of customers and Facebook allows them to do that."

The relationship with Facebook is poised to change