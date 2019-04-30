Facebook is rolling out the biggest change to its app in the past five years

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump calls on Fed to cut rates by 1% and urges more quantitative...

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."

The Fedread more

Central banks have almost eliminated recessions, Palihapitiya...

Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.

Economyread more

Alphabet had more than $70 billion in market cap wiped out, and...

Alphabet blamed declining engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.

Technologyread more

Instagram may stop showing how many people 'like' each post

"We don't want Instagram to feel like a competition," said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

The market has the Fed trade wrong, next move will be a hike:...

63% of survey respondents forecast a 2020 rate hike and some respondents believe a rate hike could and should happen this year.

CNBC Fed Surveyread more

Clashes in Venezuela after Trump-backed Guaido calls to oust...

Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."

Politicsread more

Biggest US mall owner 'can't guarantee' there won't be more...

Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.

Retailread more

Mulvaney says China trade talks will be resolved within two weeks

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.

Politicsread more

Schumer: Trump, Democrats agreed $2 trillion needed for...

Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...

Politicsread more

Lawmakers introduce bill to raise the minimum tobacco buying age...

The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.

Health and Scienceread more

Stephen Moore says the decline in 'male earnings' is a big issue...

"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.

The Fedread more

Warren Buffett jumps into a bidding war in the energy industry

Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

Energyread more
Tech

Facebook is rolling out the biggest change to its app in the past five years

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Facebook is rolling out the biggest change to its app in the past five years, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company's F8 Developer Conference on Tuesday.
  • The new version of the app will roll out in the U.S. on Tuesday and will continue to roll out around the world in the coming weeks.
  • Facebook is also working on a new version of its desktop website, which Zuckerberg said is coming later this year.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, May 1, 2018.
Stephen Lam | Reuters

Facebook will roll out the biggest change to its app in the past five years on Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company's F8 Developer Conference.

The new version of the app marks an early step toward Zuckerberg's new privacy and messaging focused vision for the platform. "FB5" marks the fifth "major version" of the app, Zuckerberg said, which will emphasize groups and community to a greater extent than the previous designs. 

"It has a much bigger focus on communities and making communities as central as friends," Zuckerberg said, highlighting the app's simpler design. "The app isn't even blue anymore," he said, chuckling, adding that Facebook's icon will be modernized as well.

As the app shifts to focus on groups, Zuckerberg said the company will take measures to ensure that it is not recommending users to join groups made for the purpose of spreading misinformation, a problem for which Facebook has been criticized intensely over the past year. At the beginning of the conference, Zuckerberg acknowledged, "I get that a lot of people aren't sure that we're serious about this," referencing his new privacy-focused strategy in light of its recent scandals.

The new version will roll out in the U.S. on Tuesday and will continue to roll out around the world in the coming weeks. Facebook is also working on a new version of its desktop website, which Zuckerberg said is coming later this year.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Watch: Investors are excited about innovation at Facebook, says analyst

VIDEO6:3306:33
Investors are excited about innovation at Facebook, says analyst

More In Tech

Steve Kovachan hour ago
Eugene Kim2 hours ago
Todd Haselton2 hours ago
Read More