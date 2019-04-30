Facebook is rolling out the biggest change to its app in the past five years

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."The Fedread more
Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.Economyread more
Alphabet blamed declining engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.Technologyread more
"We don't want Instagram to feel like a competition," said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Tuesday.Technologyread more
63% of survey respondents forecast a 2020 rate hike and some respondents believe a rate hike could and should happen this year.CNBC Fed Surveyread more
Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."Politicsread more
Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.Retailread more
Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.Politicsread more
Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...Politicsread more
The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.The Fedread more
Facebook will roll out the biggest change to its app in the past five years on Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company's F8 Developer Conference.
The new version of the app marks an early step toward Zuckerberg's new privacy and messaging focused vision for the platform. "FB5" marks the fifth "major version" of the app, Zuckerberg said, which will emphasize groups and community to a greater extent than the previous designs.
"It has a much bigger focus on communities and making communities as central as friends," Zuckerberg said, highlighting the app's simpler design. "The app isn't even blue anymore," he said, chuckling, adding that Facebook's icon will be modernized as well.
As the app shifts to focus on groups, Zuckerberg said the company will take measures to ensure that it is not recommending users to join groups made for the purpose of spreading misinformation, a problem for which Facebook has been criticized intensely over the past year. At the beginning of the conference, Zuckerberg acknowledged, "I get that a lot of people aren't sure that we're serious about this," referencing his new privacy-focused strategy in light of its recent scandals.
The new version will roll out in the U.S. on Tuesday and will continue to roll out around the world in the coming weeks. Facebook is also working on a new version of its desktop website, which Zuckerberg said is coming later this year.
Watch: Investors are excited about innovation at Facebook, says analyst