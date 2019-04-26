Facebook expected to tout privacy in messaging at this week's developer conference

Facebook's annual F8 developer conference beginning on Tuesday promises to put a focus on the company's messaging apps as the social network shifts toward privacy.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in March that the future of Facebook lays in private communication. Building out features for this type of online social interaction will be Facebook's priority for the next five years, and developers will get their first sense of what types of products they're likely to see at F8, Zuckerberg told analysts on Wednesday.

"I'll share a little bit more at F8 next week in terms of the product road map and what we expect to see on this," Zuckerberg said on the company's first-quarter earnings call.

Facebook is making the transition after a string of embarrassments, from the proliferation of fake news and the Cambridge Analytica scandal to a revelation last month that company employees could have accessed passwords from hundreds of millions of users.

According to the F8 agenda, the two-day event in San Jose, California, will feature more than a dozen sessions focused on Messenger, including one titled "Deep Dive on Messenger Updates," which will be led by two software engineers. Liron Wand, the head of partnerships for Messenger, and Mohit Rajani, the lead product manager for Messenger monetization, are leading a session called "Using Messenger to Drive Business Results."

Facebook uses F8 each year as a setting to announce some of its new key product and feature releases. Last year, the company announced the sale of the Oculus Go virtual-reality headset, a dating feature and clear history, a still-to-be-released tool that will let users erase the data Facebook has on them.