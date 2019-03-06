Facebook's Zuckerberg spells out vision for a 'privacy-focused' internet after a year of turmoil

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday posted a 3,000 word note outlining a more "privacy-focused" future for the tech company, saying that communications platforms that protect privacy will "become even more important than today's open platforms."

Zuckerberg's new outline comes as Facebook builds out a new integrated messaging service that will allow users on Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp to communicate private with each other.

"I believe the future of communication will increasingly shift to private, encrypted services where people can be confident what they say to each other stays secure and their messages and content won't stick around forever," Zuckerberg said on his Facebook post. "This is the future I hope we will help bring about."

The note detailed how Zuckerberg and his team are thinking about plans to integrate the messaging functions of the three main services. Zuckerberg said a lot of the work is still in its early stages, but he added that Facebook plans to consult with outside experts as it's built out. Facebook has been beset by privacy scandals over the past year, and has faced backlash from users and lawmakers.

"Today if you want to message people on Facebook you have to use Messenger, on Instagram you have to use Direct, and on WhatsApp you have to use WhatsApp," he wrote. "We want to give people a choice so they can reach their friends across these networks from whichever app they prefer."

Zuckerberg said the new service will prioritize user safety and encrypt their private communications.

"I understand that many people don't think Facebook can or would even want to build this kind of privacy-focused platform — because frankly we don't currently have a strong reputation for building privacy protective services, and we've historically focused on tools for more open sharing," Zuckerberg wrote. "But we've repeatedly shown that we can evolve to build the services that people really want, including in private messaging and stories."

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off