This is the gift Oprah Winfrey is giving to royal baby Archie

"I have a standard gift that I do for people that I really care about," Winfrey told Access Hollywood in April, shortly before Markle gave birth. "[T]his baby will have enough books to last a lifetime."

Oprah Winfrey, who is close friends with Prince Harry and Markle (she attended their wedding and recently tapped Harry for a mental health documentary series for Apple's new streaming service), has already decided what she will give Archie.

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — announced the birth of their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the latest addition to the British monarchy. The baby is sure to be showered with much love, adoration and of course, many gifts.

Indeed, Winfrey often gives books as gifts. And if the book-centered gift she gave Mindy Kaling's baby Katherine last year is any measure, Archie will get a library fit for a royal.

Oprah sent a U-Haul with dozens of books to her "Wrinkle in Time" co-star's house.

"They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children's literature," Kaling told USA Today in February 2018, three months after the baby was born. "And I held my baby up to it and I said, 'Did you see what Miss Winfrey did for you?'"

Each book also said "Katherine's Book Club" on it, according to Kaling. "It's the most amazing gift. "

Winfrey famously cherishes books, and Oprah's Book Club — which she started back in 1996 and will soon be coming to Apple's new streaming service — has helped send many a tome to best-seller stardom, from "Song of Solomon" by Toni Morrison in the club's inaugural year to Michelle Obama's "Becoming."

"There's nothing more thrilling than being transported by a brilliant book — nothing," Winfrey said at an Apple event announcing the collaboration in March. "The only thing more gratifying than an extraordinary read is being able to share that experience with others...."

Don't miss: How Meghan Markle is bending the royal 'rules' in introducing Baby Boy Sussex to the world

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!