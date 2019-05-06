How Meghan Markle is bending the royal 'rules' in introducing Baby Boy Sussex to the world

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan Markle — Duchess of Sussex — had given birth at 5:26 a.m. local time to a healthy baby boy weighing 7 lbs. and 3 oz. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there," Prince Harry told reporters on Monday. "I'm so incredibly proud of my wife," he said. "As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks to members of the media at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 6, 2019, following the announcement that his wife, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a son. STEVE PARSONS | Getty

Baby boy Sussex makes some history: He is the first interracial baby in the British monarchy's recent history, according to The New York Times. He will be seventh in line for the throne behind Prince Charles; Prince William; William and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis; and Prince Harry. But as when Markle became the Duchess of Sussex — and reportedly had to shut down her personal social media accounts and trade bare legs for skin-toned tights — the milestone is also steeped in royal tradition. Prince Harry was present for his son's birth, which has become a modern custom: Prince Charles was the first royal father to be present at his sons' births and William was present for the birth of his children too. Prince Harry said the pair have yet to decide on a name, which is standard royal protocol; as the Independent notes, the baby's name is often announced days after giving birth. (Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the names of Prince George and Princess Charlotte two days after their birth and the name of Prince Louis four days later.) However the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also do some things their own way. Baby Boy Sussex's birth announcement was made on social media hours before the traditional ceremonial easel announcing the birth of the baby was placed in front of the Buckingham Palace in London. As CNN notes, the easel is typically put up at the same time the birth is first revealed.

It is tradition that this goes on display on a ceremonial easel for members of the public to view for approximately 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/LQhY5MxKtc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019



