On her 35th birthday, on Aug. 4, 2016, Meghan Markle wrote on her now defunct website The Tig, "I am feeling so incredibly joyful right now, so grateful and content that all I could wish for is more of the same. More surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow...."
Boy did she get her wish. Now, married to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex will celebrate her first birthday as a royal when she turns 37 on Saturday. She'll reportedly spend the day at the wedding of one of Harry's closest friends. The rest of her birthday celebrations will likely be low key, as expected according to royal protocol.
And birthday celebrations aren't the only area of Markle's life that are affected by protocol. What does her life and work as a royal look like? Her royal duties range from attending official engagements to tackling philanthropic projects, all while remaining selfie- and social media-free. Plus, no dark manicures.
Of course, Markle has been known to buck tradition (whether it's with her signature messy bun or hugging fans) so she'll also likely find ways to keep her identity her own.
Grant Harrold, nicknamed "The Royal Butler," has 20 years of etiquette experience. He's the former royal butler to Prince Charles, William and Harry, and his company Nicholas Veitch founded The Royal School of Etiquette and Butlers. Harrold shared with CNBC Make It the etiquette that Markle will likely have to abide by, now that she's officially part of the monarchy.
Displaying royal style
At the announcement of Prince Harry and Markle's royal engagement in November, the future duchess was not wearing tights or pantyhose, as the press were quick to note.
"It was kind of mentioned at the time, royal ladies should wear tights," Harrold tells CNBC Make It. "That's absolutely spot-on. And you'll notice, in recent appearances of the duchess, she wears tights."
"When I say wearing tights, I'm not talking about bright colors. It's very natural skin tones," he adds.
Indeed, Markel donned a pair of pantyhose for her first royal engagement since she wed Prince Harry on May 19. The Duchess of Sussex wore a white dress, wide-brimmed hat and tights on May 22 at the celebration of the Prince of Wales' upcoming 70th birthday.