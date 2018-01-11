Meghan Markle just quit social media. Here's why you might want to as well

Markle's not the only celebrity who's said goodbye to likes and followers.

In 2017, beauty guru Michelle Phan returned to YouTube after a year-long hiatus from the platform that helped her build a multi-million dollar empire. In her return video she explained why a break was needed in order for her to step back and recharge.

"The life I led online was picture-perfect, but in reality, I was carefully curating the image of a life I wanted, not had," she said.

Superstar athletes Stephen Curry and LeBron James have also taken social media breaks in an effort to remain laser-focused on performance.

Curry explained to ESPN how cutting off social media helps him focus during the playoffs.

"When you're really trying to zone in and keep your focus, you don't want to have any unnecessary distractions during this point of the season," he said. "We have goals to accomplish, and you want to make sure you're giving your all."

In July 2016, CNBC anchor Kelly Evans wrote about her decision to pull the plug on her accounts and explained how she's been more productive as a result.

"I felt lost in endless spools of social media, all the while emails by the thousands were piling up, phone calls were getting lost in the mix and messages from the most important people in my life were getting drowned out in the din," she wrote. "I was more responsive to comments on Instagram than to my own closest friends and family."

Since deactivating her accounts, Evans says she's been able to engage more "with the people, issues, and work right in front of [her]."

"I do not miss it at all, and that is perhaps the most surprising thing," she tells CNBC Make It. "We make these changes when we feel we need to go in a different direction. It did help me to drown out a lot of the noise to be more productive."

Evans says she reads the newspaper every morning to stay informed and emphasizes that her career has been unaffected by her social media absence.