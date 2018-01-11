VISIT CNBC.COM

Meghan Markle just quit social media. Here's why you might want to as well

Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace
Chris Jackson | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
You won't find any updates about this year's royal wedding on Twitter.

At least, not from the bride-to-be. Meghan Markle has decided to delete all of her social media accounts ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry in May.

"Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them," said a representative of Kensington Palace, according to the Huffington Post.

Like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and her future husband, updates about Markle will be shared via the palace's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Meghan Markle star of USA Network's orginal drama 'Suits' hosts the 2015 Women in Cable Telecommunications Signature Luncheon
Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
Markle's not the only celebrity who's said goodbye to likes and followers.

In 2017, beauty guru Michelle Phan returned to YouTube after a year-long hiatus from the platform that helped her build a multi-million dollar empire. In her return video she explained why a break was needed in order for her to step back and recharge.

"The life I led online was picture-perfect, but in reality, I was carefully curating the image of a life I wanted, not had," she said.

Superstar athletes Stephen Curry and LeBron James have also taken social media breaks in an effort to remain laser-focused on performance.

Curry explained to ESPN how cutting off social media helps him focus during the playoffs.

"When you're really trying to zone in and keep your focus, you don't want to have any unnecessary distractions during this point of the season," he said. "We have goals to accomplish, and you want to make sure you're giving your all."

In July 2016, CNBC anchor Kelly Evans wrote about her decision to pull the plug on her accounts and explained how she's been more productive as a result.

"I felt lost in endless spools of social media, all the while emails by the thousands were piling up, phone calls were getting lost in the mix and messages from the most important people in my life were getting drowned out in the din," she wrote. "I was more responsive to comments on Instagram than to my own closest friends and family."

Since deactivating her accounts, Evans says she's been able to engage more "with the people, issues, and work right in front of [her]."

"I do not miss it at all, and that is perhaps the most surprising thing," she tells CNBC Make It. "We make these changes when we feel we need to go in a different direction. It did help me to drown out a lot of the noise to be more productive."

Evans says she reads the newspaper every morning to stay informed and emphasizes that her career has been unaffected by her social media absence.

Kelly Evans
David A. Grogan | CNBC
Career coach Maggie Mistal explains that while social media is good for helping you to connect with new people and opportunities, its ability to distract you from focusing on the present moment can be damaging to your career.

"If you are trying to Facebook and Instagram about everything you are not in the moment," she tells CNBC Make It. "You may be physically there but your mind is online. If you want to perform you have to be present and that's what successful people do. It's not important how popular you are because you have to deliver."

If you feel overwhelmed, constantly distracted or unproductive, a social media detox may be needed in order to reset and recharge. Rather than going cold turkey and deactivating everything permanently, Evans says you can put yourself on a one-month trial and see if any positive results are produced from that.

"I think if you try it and you find that you're not missing anything, then the truth is you probably really aren't missing anything," she says.

If a four-week hiatus still sounds like a stretch to you, then Mistal says you should consider adjusting how often you interact with each platform by turning off the alerts that inform you of every like, comment or retweet you receive.

"I shut off all my notifications except LinkedIn," she says. "I don't even want them in my email because it's distracting and it's too much. You have to control it — or it will control you."

