Prince Harry reportedly drove this car and now it's for sale on Autotrader for $93,000

A car that Prince Harry reportedly drove is currently listed for sale on Autotrader by Derbyshire, England-based dealership Overton Prestige. The Audi RS6 Avant is listed at £71,900 or about $93,571.

The dealership has advertised on its listing that the vehicle was "Prince Harry's old car."

"Due to data protection we can't confirm who sold the vehicle but we are completely satisfied that this car was used personally by Prince Harry over the course of the last year," a spokesman for Overton Prestige told BBC.

There are photos of Prince Harry arriving at Pippa Middleton's May 2017 wedding in what appears to be the same make and model car with what looks to be the same license plate. Indeed the dealership referenced such a photo when asked by Business Insider how it verified the car was driven by Harry.

The gray, 2017 model Audi has clocked 4,464 miles and features BOSE surround sound speakers, heated front seats, a rain sensor, an increased top speed restriction of 174 mph, a panoramic sunroof and privacy glass, according to the listing. The car is not for sale in the U.S.

Overton Prestige could not immediately be reached for comment. When reached by CNBC Make It, Kesington Palace had no additional information on the matter.

Despite Harry's choice of wheels, the Audi brand does not currently hold a royal warrant. A royal warrant is a select number of products — ranging from umbrellas to cheese — preferred by the royal family, earning them an official seal. Car companies that do currently hold a royal warrant include Bentley Motors Limited and Aston Martin Lagonda LTD.

The Audi is a swanky car. But don't be fooled: The royal family actually abides by a handful of frugal habits. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reported to fly on public airlines in the economy class, the Queen re-wears outfits, they've bought IKEA furniture and they even eat leftovers.

Don't miss: Inside the luxurious Royal Train Meghan Markle will be riding with the Queen