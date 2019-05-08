VISIT CNBC.COM

The most popular job among recent college grads pays $83,000 per year—here are the other 9

Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

If you're part of the graduating class of 2019, consider yourself lucky — you're entering one of the best hiring markets in recent history.

With consistent job gains for more than 100 straight months, employers today plan to hire 16.6% more new graduates than they have in previous years, according to data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).

Using data from its platform, LinkedIn examined which jobs recent grads are entering the most in today's market. LinkedIn found that software engineering was the job that the most graduates from the class of 2018 applied to, and the job the most grads were hired for. On average, entry-level software engineers make $83,000 per year. That's roughly $33,000 more than the average $50,004 salary that most recent graduates make a year.

Take a look below to see what other positions round out LinkedIn's list of the 10 most popular jobs college graduates enter. Bonus: All of these roles have thousands of entry-level openings right now.

10. Account Manager

Average entry-level salary per year: $52,900

Number of open entry-level roles in the U.S.: 8,000+

9. Financial Analyst

Average entry-level salary per year: $59,300

Number of open entry-level roles in the U.S.: 4,000+

8. Account Executive

Average entry-level salary per year: $55,000

Number of open entry-level roles in the U.S.: 10,000+

7. Administrative Assistant

Average entry-level salary per year: $35,400

Number of open entry-level roles in the U.S.: 17,000+

6. Project Manager

Average entry-level salary per year: $57,500

Number of open entry-level roles in the U.S.: 22,000+

5. Accountant

Average entry-level salary per year: $48,000

Number of open entry-level roles in the U.S.: 2,000+

4. Teacher

Average entry-level salary per year: $40,000

Number of open entry-level roles in the U.S.: 8,000+

3. Salesperson

Average entry-level salary per year: $31,100

Number of open entry-level roles in the U.S.: 7,000+

2. Registered Nurse

Average entry-level salary per year: $62,400

Number of open entry-level roles in the U.S.: 9,000+

1. Software Engineer

Average entry-level salary per year: $83,000

Number of open entry-level roles in the U.S.: 40,000+

