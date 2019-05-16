If you invested $1,000 in Walmart in 2009, here's how much money you'd have now

Retail giant Walmart reported fiscal first-quarter earnings Thursday that beat analysts' expectations. Its shares closed up 1.4% at $101.31 after the company reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.13 per share, 11 cents a share above Wall Street forecasts.

If you invested in Walmart 10 years ago, that decision would have paid off. A $1,000 investment made on May 16, 2009, would be worth more than $2,700 as of midday May 16, 2019, for a total return just more than 175%, according to CNBC calculations.

Over the same period, the S&P 500 returned 227%.

Sales at U.S. Walmart stores (open for at least 12 months) were up 3.4%, the biggest increase for the first quarter in nine years, according to the retailer. Analysts predicted growth of 3.3% according to figures from financial markets data provider Refinitiv.

CNBC: Walmart stock as of May 16, 2019.

E-commerce sales grew 37%, versus 33% last year. Overall, Walmart shares are up 18% from this point a year ago, bringing the retailer's market cap to a whopping $290 billion. By comparison, Amazon shares grew 19% over the same period, while Target's stock is down 3%.

While Walmart's stock has mostly done well over the years, any individual stock can over- or underperform and past returns do not predict future results.

The company's revenue came in below expectations, however: $123.93 billion versus $125.03 billion. Some industry experts are worried that the possibility of additional tariffs could hurt sales.

The White House released a list early this week of about $300 billion in Chinese goods that President Donald Trump could hit with tariffs as high as 25%. That includes clothing, sporting goods and other accessories.

"Increased tariffs will increase prices for customers, " Walmart's chief financial officer, Brett Biggs, said Thursday, but added that the company is "hopeful that an agreement can be reached" between the U.S. and China.