S&P 500 eclipses 5,000 for the first time—but you'd be smart to ignore the headlines, says CFP

The S&P 500 index closed above 5,000 for the first time on Friday, with investors showing continued optimism about cooling inflation, strong earnings and a resilient economy.

Aside from being a big, round number, 5,000 isn't a particularly important threshold for the broad U.S. stock market barometer in and of itself. But pushing the market to new all-time highs is a sign that investors have confidence in the direction of the economy. Stocks in the index have climbed 5.9% since the start of the year and 23% over the past 12 months.

"At the end of the day, we're still seeing whopping good news on an economic front, and the market is reacting to that," Dana D'Auria, co-chief investment officer at Envestnet, told CNBC. "The longer that story plays out, the more likely it seems to the market that we actually are sticking a landing here."

The good news of all-time highs in the stock market will hit every investor differently. Some may be drawn to dump as much as they can in the market for fear of missing out on gains. For others, an "all-time high" may sound like the top of a cliff, an excuse to wait until prices fall before investing.

Financial pros say you'd be wise to avoid making any wholesale changes to your strategy based on short-term moves in the stock market. And if you're investing on a regular basis, don't be spooked that the market is doing better than ever.

"Investors in general, but especially younger investors, should ignore the headlines about all-time highs in the S&P 500," says Kevin Brady, a certified financial planner at Wealthspire Advisors in New York City. "Why? Because they are not uncommon, meaning all-time highs more often than not lead to further all-time highs in short order."