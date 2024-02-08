Stock futures inch lower in overnight trading after S&P 500 touches historic 5,000 mark: Live updates

Traders work the floor during morning trading at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on lending rates, in New York on January 31, 2024.

Stock futures edged lower Thursday evening after the S&P 500 crossed the historic 5,000 milestone for the first time during intraday trading.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 30 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both about 0.1% lower.

The large-cap benchmark reached a high of 5,000.40 during Thursday's regular trading before closing less than 3 points below the key 5,000 threshold. The S&P 500 first crossed 4,000 on April 1, 2021, so it took almost three years to add the last 1,000 points. A solid earnings season, easing inflation data and a resilient economy have powered the market rally into 2024, with the S&P 500 up 4.8% on the year.

"On the surface, there is no difference between 5,000 and 4,999, but these big round numbers do hold psychological significance for investors," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group. "As we've seen throughout history, those that are willing to hold during the rough times are usually rewarded in the end, this time was no different."