Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Cloudflare, Pinterest, Expedia and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell: PepsiCo — Shares slipped 1.4% after the beverage and snacks giant reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Revenue came in at $27.85 billion, missing the LSEG consensus estimate of $28.4 billion. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.78, versus the $1.72 expected. Pepsi said consumers' budgets were hit by high borrowing costs and lower personal savings. Cloudflare — Shares surged 27% after the cloud services provider topped analysts' expectations in its fourth quarter. Cloudflare reported adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $362 million. Analysts polled by LSEG had called for earnings of 12 cents per share and $353 million in revenue. The company also issued rosy full-year guidance for adjusted earnings per share. Pinterest — The stock dropped more than 8% after the image-sharing company issued a weaker-than-expected forecast. Pinterest also disappointed on revenue estimates, but beat on earnings in its fourth-quarter report. Expedia Group — Shares plunged 15%, despite the travel platform operator posting adjusted fourth-quarter results that exceeded consensus expectations. Expedia reported earnings of $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion, higher than the $1.68 on $2.88 billion analysts had expected. However, shares slid on a miss in the air travel category. The company also announced that CEO Peter Kern would be replaced by successor Ariane Gorin on May 13. CleanSpark — Shares advanced 19% after the bitcoin miner reported fiscal first-quarter results that exceeded expectations. ClearnSpark posted earnings of 14 cents per share, more than the loss of 26 cents per share expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue came in at $73.8 million for the quarter, compared to expectations of $71 million. The company got an extra lift after bitcoin on Friday rose to its highest level since March 2022. United Airlines — Shares gained 2.7% after Evercore ISI upgraded the company to outperform from in-line, saying the stock could advance more than 50% from here. Newell Brands — Shares dipped 1% after the consumer goods company issued weaker-than-expected first-quarter and full-year guidance, even as it exceeded fourth-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. In its fiscal first quarter, Newell Brands anticipates a normalized loss per share between 5 cents to 9 cents, compared to earnings of 2 cents per share expected by analysts polled by FactSet. The company forecasts revenue growth to fall in the range of 8% to 10%, more than the decline of 7.2% expected by analysts. Illumina — Shares dropped 4% even after the company reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations, according to FactSet consensus estimates. Bill Holdings — Shares of the business software company fell 3% despite stronger-than-expected revenue in the fiscal second quarter. Bill reported $318 million of revenue, compared to the LSEG analyst consensus estimates of $298 million. The company did say it expects revenue to be below $310 million in the fiscal third quarter. Affirm — Shares dropped 7% even after the digital commerce business reported second-quarter GAAP earnings per share and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. Take-Two Interactive Software — Shares dropped more than 8% after the video game publisher issued a lackluster current-quarter forecast. Take-Two also reported adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, slightly missing the FactSet consensus estimate for 72 cents earnings per share. — CNBC's Michelle Fox Lisa Kailai Han and Jesse Pound contributed reporting