PepsiCo earnings top estimates, but quarterly revenue slides

Pepsi bottles are seen at the grocery store in Las Vegas, United States on November 17, 2023.

PepsiCo on Friday reported mixed quarterly results as North American demand for its food and drinks weakened.

Shares of the company fell more than 2% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.78 adjusted vs. $1.72 expected

Revenue: $27.85 billion vs. $28.4 billion expected

Pepsi reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.3 billion, or 94 cents per share, up from $518 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the food and beverage giant earned $1.78 per share.

Net sales dropped 0.5% to $27.85 billion.

The company's organic revenue, which excludes acquisitions and divestitures, rose 4.5% in the quarter, helped by higher prices. But Pepsi's volume, which strips out pricing and currency changes, slid again this quarter.

Pepsi's North American Quaker Foods division reported an 8% decline in volume. A voluntary recall of its granola bars and cereals hurt its sales during the quarter.

Frito-Lay North America, which includes brands like Cheetos and Doritos, posted a 2% drop in volume.

Pepsi's North American beverage unit saw its volume fall 6% in the quarter.

For 2024, Pepsi now anticipates organic revenue growth of at least 4% and core constant currency earnings per share growth of at least 8%. The company previously forecast organic revenue growth on the high end of 4% to 6% and core constant currency earnings per share growth in the high single digits.