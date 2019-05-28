One of the first-ever Apple computers just sold for almost $500,000—take a look

Steve Jobs, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., right, speaks in front of a file photograph of himself and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak during the launch of the Apple iPad tablet at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Theater in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2010.

In 1976, you would have paid several hundred dollars for a brand-new Apple-1 computer, the first line of personal computers designed and hand-built by Apple founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. But if you have an Apple-1 computer today, chances are it's worth quite a bit more. Just ask auction house Christie's, which recently auctioned off a 1976 Apple-1 for nearly half-a-million dollars in London. The computer, which is still in working condition, sold at auction for just over $470,000 to an anonymous buyer, according to Christie's.

A 1976 Apple-1 computer, with manuals, microprocessor, memory chips, and television screen that came with the computer in the auction. Source: Christie's

Because the original Apple-1 computers were not sold with a case, the one auctioned by Christie's comes in a leather briefcase mounted by a previous owner, the auction house says. The computer also includes a built-in keyboard and it comes with an original operation manual for the Apple-1, as well as a user manual for writing the computer programming language, BASIC.

An Apple-1 computer, enclosed in a leather briefcase, that was sold at auction by Christie's in 2019. Source: Christie's

Launched in July 1976, the Apple-1 was the first desktop computer released by Apple in the same year the company was founded out of Jobs' parents' garage. Wozniak hand-built all 200 of the Apple-1 computers the company made, which sold for $666.66 apiece (Wozniak reportedly had a preference for repeating digits).

Rare Apple-1 housed in a briefcase with the keyboard lifted to show the mainboard

In 1977, Apple released an updated version of its desktop computer, the Apple-II, discontinuing the Apple-1 after only manufacturing a couple of hundred of the computers. (And, later, many of those 200 computers are believed to have been destroyed.) The Apple-II would go on to become the first commercially successful personal computer on the market, selling between five and six million computers over more than a decade.