Remember these failed Apple products? They were some of the tech giant's biggest flops 

Apple may be the first publicly traded trillion-dollar company in the U.S., but the tech giant's 42-year track record hasn't been all sunshine and iPhones (the company has sold well over a billion of the smartphones). In fact, even the company that revolutionized the personal computer industry with the Macintosh has had its share of failures over the years, from an overheating computer to a handheld device that co-founder Steve Jobs hated and comedy writers mocked.

And as Steve Jobs himself once said: "You've got to be willing to crash and burn.... If you're afraid of failing, you won't get very far."

Here are some of the Apple products from the past four decades that totally flopped.