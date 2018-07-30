How Steve Jobs and Elon Musk used cold calls to jump-start their careers

Cold calls and emails have become an increasingly popular way to connect with even high-level executives. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently invested in two different start-ups run by 20-somethings who sent him cold emails.

You could say Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were early adopters: They used cold calls to land their very first internships.

"I've never found anybody that didn't want to help me if I asked them for help," Jobs said, referring to the cold call in a 1994 interview archived by the Silicon Valley Historical Association.

Here's how Jobs and Musk both used cold-calling to get a start on their professional careers.