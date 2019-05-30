Woman who buys a lottery ticket every day just won a second time—for a total of $1.1 million

Two years ago, Peggy Dodson bought a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket at her local convenience store that turned out to be a $100,000 winner. But the Pennsylvania woman's lucky streak was far from over.

Dodson, 72, recently walked into the same store where she bought her previous winning lottery ticket to claim a second prize — but this time, it was a $1 million jackpot.

Dodson cried when she realized she'd won the lottery again, and an even bigger prize this time, according to a press release from Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

"I cried, I couldn't help it. I just thank God," says Dodson, who also laid out the plans she and her husband, Ottis, have for their latest windfall. "We're going to pay our mortgage off, we'll pay our truck off and we'll go to the Grand Canyon and Alaska!" Dodson says in the press release.

Dodson, who decided to buy her winning "Max-a-Million" ticket because she liked that the scratch-off was "the color purple," told the Lancaster Online newspaper on Thursday that she usually buys her daily lottery ticket at the same store.

Buying lottery tickets is one of Dodson's only vices, she says.