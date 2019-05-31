Warriors star Draymond Green wants to be a billionaire by age 40—here's his 3-step plan

While joining the three-comma club will be a "tough task for sure," he said, "I think I can reach it." His mentality puts him on the right track: Research shows that the wealthiest people aren't afraid to think big and tend to set unreasonably high expectations. Here's Green's 3-pronged plan that will help him turn his millions into billions.

1. Hang around the right people

The most important decision Green says he has made to date, and one that will continue to determine his financial success, "is surrounding myself with the team that I have," he told Carter. The one piece of advice he would give to professional athletes, he said in a 2017 interview with CNBC, "is to always be curious and always continue learning. All young athletes should take the time to educate themselves and find the right mentors." After all, who you hang out with matters. As author and self-made millionaire Steve Siebold writes in his book "How Rich People Think": "Successful people generally agree that consciousness is contagious, and that exposure to people who are more successful has the potential to expand your thinking and catapult your income. We become like the people we associate with, and that's why winners are attracted to winners."

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, JaVale McGee and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors Noah Graham | Getty Images

2. Make smart investments

Whether you're trying to get to $100,000, $1 million or $1 billion, the key to building wealth is putting your money to work. That's what Green is doing with a portion of his income. In fact, since the Warriors are in the heart of Silicon Valley in Oakland, locker room talk is often about investing. "We all talk about the investments that we have and how they're doing and some of the start-ups we're trying to get into," he told Carter. "It's known that KD [Kevin Durant] is in Postmates, so he kind of flexes his muscles on Postmates right now. It's some good, fun competition, and I think it's great to keep pushing guys in the right direction." As for Green's own investments, he and his business partner announced a partnership with Blink Fitness in 2018 to open 20 fitness centers across the U.S. He's invested in other fitness-related companies and is a partner in LeBron James' media platform Uninterrupted.

If you don't have the mindset that you're the best ever, you've failed already. Draymond Green

3. Keep spending in check

Green's the first to admit that he has made stupid purchases in the past. The most regrettable one? "A $21,000 night in the club," he told Carter. "That's $21,000 that I can never get back. People say: 'That isn't nothing to you.' $20,000 is still $20,000. I don't care how much money you have, it's still $20,000." Now, when it comes to spending money, he always considers his long-term goal, he said: "Every day, every decision I make is, 'How is this helping me become a billionaire?'"