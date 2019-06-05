The winner of the $344 million Powerball jackpot picked his numbers from a fortune cookie

Charles W. Jackson Jr.'s story of how he won the $344.6 million Powerball jackpot might just cause a spike in fortune cookie sales.

Jackson, a 66-year-old retired store-owner in North Carolina, came forward to collect his massive prize on Tuesday. At a news conference announcing his good fortune, Jackson said he found his winning lottery numbers on the back of the piece of paper inside a fortune cookie given to him by his granddaughter during a recent trip to a Vietnamese restaurant.

While the fortune cookie claimed to offer lucky numbers, Jackson still did not expect them to be lucky enough to win him hundreds of millions of dollars. "You play to win, but you never really expect to win the whole dang pot," Jackson told North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday.

What's more, Jackson didn't even realize at first exactly how large of a lottery prize he'd won after checking his numbers against last weekend's Powerball drawing. Initially, Jackson didn't see that the final digit on his ticket also matched the drawing, so he thought he'd won $50,000, and not the full grand prize.

When Jackson looked again at his ticket, he says, "I said, 'Dang, I got them all.'" After looking online to find the value of his grand prize, Jackson says he told his wife: "You ain't going to believe this — I got it all," he said at a news conference at the Raleigh headquarters of the North Carolina Education Lottery, according to local NBC news station WRAL.