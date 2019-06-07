The 10 jobs experiencing the fastest pay growth right now

Landing the job is one thing. Knowing that you can rely on your pay continuing to increase is another.

Glassdoor identified the positions that have the strongest pay growth potential by examining the jobs with the biggest salary boost over the past year.

Many of these increases are a reflection of states and companies raising the minimum wage, but Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain says that this solid pay growth is also "a sign of today's strong labor market," in which job-seekers are in the driver's seat.

"With more than 7 million open jobs in the U.S. today," Chamberlain tells CNBC Make It, "there are more openings than unemployed workers, and that puts many lower-skilled workers in a stronger bargaining position."

Based on the results, pharmacy technicians have seen the largest pay boost, with a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. Take a look below to see what other job titles could expect a raise within the next year: