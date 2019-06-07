Skip Navigation
Work

The 10 jobs experiencing the fastest pay growth right now

Getty Images

Landing the job is one thing. Knowing that you can rely on your pay continuing to increase is another. 

Glassdoor identified the positions that have the strongest pay growth potential by examining the jobs with the biggest salary boost over the past year.

Many of these increases are a reflection of states and companies raising the minimum wage, but Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain says that this solid pay growth is also "a sign of today's strong labor market," in which job-seekers are in the driver's seat.

"With more than 7 million open jobs in the U.S. today," Chamberlain tells CNBC Make It, "there are more openings than unemployed workers, and that puts many lower-skilled workers in a stronger bargaining position."

Based on the results, pharmacy technicians have seen the largest pay boost, with a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. Take a look below to see what other job titles could expect a raise within the next year:

A police officer writes a ticket to a motorist in Washington, D.C.
Mark Wilson | Getty Images News | Getty Images
10. Security Officer

Median base pay: $35,799

Average year-over-year pay growth: 3.5%

9. Emergency Medical Technician

Median base pay: $35,276

Average year-over-year pay growth: 3.6%

8. Delivery Driver

Median base pay: $41,049

Average year-over-year pay growth: 3.7%

A FedEx delivery driver unloads packages from his truck in Lower Manhattan, June 2, 2017 in New York City.
Getty Images
7. Restaurant Manager

Median base pay: $51,166

Average year-over-year pay growth: 4.0%

6. Office Manager

Median base pay: $48,109

Average year-over-year pay growth: 4.1%

5. Bank Teller

Median base pay: $32,157

Average year-over-year pay growth: 4.2%

Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury | Caiaimage | Getty Images
4. Cashier

Median base pay: $28,311

Average year-over-year pay growth: 4.5%

3. Truck Drivers

Median base pay: $55,694

Average year-over-year pay growth: 5.2%

2. Machine Operator

Median base pay: $40,212

Average year-over-year pay growth: 5.3%

1. Pharmacy Technician

Median base pay: $31,722

Average year-over-year pay growth: 7.8%

Getty Images
