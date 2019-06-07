Here's how much money the winning Belmont Stakes jockey will earn

The 151st running of the Belmont Stakes, the last leg of the Triple Crown, kicks off Saturday, June 8, and there is $1.5 million on the line.

Of that, the first-place winner will receive $800,000, according to sports website America's Best Racing.

That money is split between the owner, trainer and jockey. The winning jockey typically gets around 10%, or $80,000, and about 30% of that goes toward paying their agent and valet, who gets the jockey's gear in place.

The second- and third-place winners earn $280,000 and $150,000, respectively. Of that, the jockeys each get 5%, so those checks will come out to $14,000 and $7,500 before taxes and additional fees for paying their staff.

This year, only one horse has the chance to win multiple Triple Crown Races: War of Will, who could earn back-to-back victories following his win at the Preakness Stakes in May. But the nine other contenders, including Tacitus, who has the "second-best odds ahead of Saturday's race," according to Bleacher Report, could steal a win for themselves.

Of the 10 racers, three will make their Triple Crown debuts. Four others skipped the Preakness after racing in the Kentucky Derby.

Last year's winner, Justify, swept the series after winning at both the Preakness and the Derby.

This is an updated version of a previously published story.

