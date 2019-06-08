Rafael Nadal has made $100 million in career prize money—and could earn $2.6 million more on Sunday

After ousting Roger Federer in straight sets on Friday, Rafael Nadal secured another trip to the French Open final. At age 33, the King of Clay is vying for his 12th trophy in Paris on Sunday. He won his first in 2005 at age 19.

He'll face Dominic Thiem, age 25, who is looking to collect his first ever Grand Slam title. Thiem beat No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic in a five-set semifinal thriller to set a rematch with Nadal, who he lost to last year in the French Open final.

Nadal, who's currently ranked No. 2 in the world, has earned $107 million in prize money over the course of his career. Theim has earned a total of $16.8 million.

The winner of Sunday's match, set for 9 a.m. ET, will collect a €2.3 million check (about $2.6 million), the most lucrative payout in French Open history. The runner-up will earn half that amount: €1.18 million (about $1.3 million).

Nadal and Theim aren't the only players cashing in at the 2019 French Open.

Here's how much the other singles competitors earned at this year's tournament:

Winner: €2.3 million ($2.6 million)

Runner-up: €1.18 million ($1.3 million)

Semifinalists: €590,000 ($669,000)

Quarterfinalists: €415,000 ($471,000)

Round of 16: €243,000 ($276,000)

Third round: €143,000 ($162,000)

Second round: €87,000 ($99,000)

First round: €46,000 ($52,000)

