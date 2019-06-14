This map shows how much a single parent needs to earn to get by in every US state

Depending on where you live in the United States, the amount you need to make to support a family can vary by a lot. The burden is even greater for single parents.

While a single parent with one child can manage on just over $45,000 a year in Alabama, for example, it takes at least $62,000 a year to make ends meet in California. If the family has two children, those numbers rise to $56,000 and $74,922, respectively.

That's according to updated data from MIT's living wage calculator, which determines the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without dipping into poverty or relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as food, housing, child care and health insurance, in addition to other regular expenses, and doesn't include conveniences or luxuries such as restaurant meals, vacations or money left over for investments.

Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be, before taxes, for single parents in every U.S. state.