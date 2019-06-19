Skip Navigation
These are the 10 best CEOs in America in 2019, according to Glassdoor

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Trust in senior leadership consistently ranks as one of the top factors that contributes to an employee's satisfaction.

That's according to a Glassdoor survey on the workplace priorities professionals value the most. For the seventh year, Glassdoor has taken a closer look at thousands of employee reviews on its platform to come up with its list of the Top 100 CEOs in the U.S.

To be considered for the list, companies that have 1,000 or more employees had to receive at least 100 company reviews between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019, including CEO approval ratings and senior management ratings. Small and medium-sized companies, those with less than 1,000 employees, had to receive at least 35 company reviews during that time period. Among the roughly 900,000 employers reviewed, Glassdoor found the average CEO approval rating was 69%.

VMware CEO Patrick Gelsinger earns the No. 1 spot on this list with a 99% approval rating. Before joining VMware, Gelsinger spent the bulk of his career at Intel, where he became the company's first CTO and drove development of USB and Wi-Fi technology, according to VMware's website. 

Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook are the only two CEOs who have made the list all seven years, but neither one of them cracked the top 10 spots. In fact, Zuckerberg fell from No. 16 last year to No. 55 this year, while Cook jumped from No. 96 last year to No. 69 this year.

Take a look below to see who rounds out the top 10 best CEOs of 2010:

10. Hubery Joly, Best Buy
Hubert Joly, president and chief executive officer of Best Buy Co.
Scott Eelis | Bloomberg | Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 97%

Employee review: "Best Buy leadership shows it cares for its employees through good pay and benefits, and continual review so that we can do our best to deliver an excellent employee experience."

9. Gary S. Guthart, Intuitive Surgical
Gary Guthart, CEO, Intuitive Surgical
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

CEO approval rating: 97%

Employee review: "Very competitive pay (high on equity), great atmosphere to work in, lots of room for personal and professional growth and amazing leaders who care deeply about the product, significantly improving perks to keep up with the Silicon Valley standard."

8. Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn
Jeff Weiner, chief executive officer of LinkedIn Corp., speaks during a Studio 1.0 interview in San Francisco, California, U.S.
Bloomberg | Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 97%

Employee review: "Leadership does everything right. If there is a new policy and they hear negative feedback, they make adjustments and do so transparently. When things are going well revenue-wise, they use it effectively to boost morale."

7. Kevin Sneader, McKinsey & Company
Kevin Sneader speaks on stage during #BoFVOICES on November 30, 2018 in Oxfordshire, England.
John Phillips | Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 98%

Employee review: "McKinsey is an excellent firm to work for. They truly care about their people and it shows through the excellent benefits and perks they offer."

6. Satya Nadella, Microsoft
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella smiles during the question and answer portion of the Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting in Bellevue, Wash., on Nov. 28, 2018.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 98%

Employee review: "Excellent pay, fantastic company culture, working with the best and brightest people from around the world. And the evolution since Satya took over the main job was incredible to see!"

5. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe
Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems Inc.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 98%

Employee review: "Great leadership, employees are valued which is exhibited via the great benefits and competitive salaries."

4. John Legere, T-Mobile
Michael Loccisano | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 99%

Employee review: "I am extremely excited to be here and very impressed with the CEO, John Legere. He's the real deal folks! He's laser focused on his customers, his employees and the growth of the company. He's innovative and up front, and such an enjoyment to watch. His employees love him."

3. Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out Burger
Lynsi Snyder, formerly Lynsi Torres, the owner and president of the In-N-Out Burger restaurant chain, stands for a photograph with her trophy after winning the National Hot Rod Association's Lucas Oil Drag Racing
Bob Johnson

CEO approval rating: 99%

Employee review: "People are genuine, intelligent, diverse, hard working, honest and overall good human beings. The leaders are amazing mentors who focus on serving others, and simply love all people."

2. Charles C. Butt, H-E-B
Charles Butt
Source: BusinessWire

CEO approval rating: 99%

Employee review: "H-E-B as a company truly lives up to its aspirations of working to make the lives of its customers, partners and communities better. This starts with Charles Butt and the company's senior leadership who set the tone and demonstrate consistently that serving others is what H-E-B is all about."

1. Patrick Gelsinger, VMware CEO
Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMWare, speaks during the Montgomery Summit in Santa Monica, California, March 9, 2017.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

CEO approval rating: 99%

Employee review: "Maintains a start-up feel even as they grow to a global leader. Excellent thought leadership and mentorship and the camaraderie and collaboration across departments and senior level management makes for a fast-paced, encouraging, innovative and world-class environment to be a part of."

