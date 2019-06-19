These are the 10 best CEOs in America in 2019, according to Glassdoor

Trust in senior leadership consistently ranks as one of the top factors that contributes to an employee's satisfaction.

That's according to a Glassdoor survey on the workplace priorities professionals value the most. For the seventh year, Glassdoor has taken a closer look at thousands of employee reviews on its platform to come up with its list of the Top 100 CEOs in the U.S.

To be considered for the list, companies that have 1,000 or more employees had to receive at least 100 company reviews between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019, including CEO approval ratings and senior management ratings. Small and medium-sized companies, those with less than 1,000 employees, had to receive at least 35 company reviews during that time period. Among the roughly 900,000 employers reviewed, Glassdoor found the average CEO approval rating was 69%.

VMware CEO Patrick Gelsinger earns the No. 1 spot on this list with a 99% approval rating. Before joining VMware, Gelsinger spent the bulk of his career at Intel, where he became the company's first CTO and drove development of USB and Wi-Fi technology, according to VMware's website.

Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook are the only two CEOs who have made the list all seven years, but neither one of them cracked the top 10 spots. In fact, Zuckerberg fell from No. 16 last year to No. 55 this year, while Cook jumped from No. 96 last year to No. 69 this year.

Take a look below to see who rounds out the top 10 best CEOs of 2010: