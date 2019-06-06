Amazon, Dell and 13 other Fortune 500 companies that will let you work from home

Employers are doing all they can to hire and retain top talent right now.
In fact, 45% of companies now offer flexibility around working from home or remotely. Using information from its database, job site FlexJobs created a list of 15 Fortune 500 companies that are currently hiring for remote positions. The companies on this list span a wide range of industries, including tech, healthcare and finance. They also offer both part-time and full-time remote jobs.
Take a look below to see what company you should apply to next if you're looking for more flexibility at work:
Industry: E-commerce
Available positions: Senior Cloud Infrastructure Architect; Global Marketing Program Manager
Industry: Finance
Available positions: Team Leader-Home Based Servicing; U.S. Immigration Paralegal
Industry: Insurance
Available positions: Medical Director; Marketing Community Relations Representative III
Industry: Insurance
Available positions: Senior Data Scientist-Healthcare Quality; Program Management Advisor-Salesforce
Industry: Retail pharmacy
Available positions: Customer Care Representative; Senior Advisor Actuarial Services
Industry: Technology
Available positions: Director, Channel Partner Management; Consultant, Marketing
Industry: Conglomerate
Available positions: Project Controls Advisor; Staff Enterprise Application Engineer
Industry: Insurance
Available positions: Social Worker, MSW; Senior Content Leader
Industry: Scientific Research
Available position: MITS Program Finance Analyst; Scheduler/Planner
Industry: Health Care
Available positions: Provider Education Specialist; Biomed Technician II
Industry: Technology
Available positions: Senior Event Marketing Manager; Clinical Trial Project Manager
Industry: Finance
Available positions: Assistant Director/Manager Leave of Absence Project Manager; Senior Trial Counsel-Insurance Defense
Industry: Biotechnology
Available positions: Cybersecurity Training and Resilience Specialist; Supply Center Specialist
Industry: Health Care
Available positions: Network Pricing Analyst; Quality Practice Performance Manager
Industry: Finance
Available positions: Employee Relations Manager; Credit Portfolio Consultant
Click here to view job openings
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: 9 work-from-home executive jobs that pay $100,000 or more