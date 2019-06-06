Skip Navigation
Amazon, Dell and 13 other Fortune 500 companies that will let you work from home

5m3photos | Twenty20

Employers are doing all they can to hire and retain top talent right now.

In fact, 45% of companies now offer flexibility around working from home or remotely. Using information from its database, job site FlexJobs created a list of 15 Fortune 500 companies that are currently hiring for remote positions. The companies on this list span a wide range of industries, including tech, healthcare and finance. They also offer both part-time and full-time remote jobs.

Take a look below to see what company you should apply to next if you're looking for more flexibility at work:

1. Amazon

Industry: E-commerce

Available positions: Senior Cloud Infrastructure Architect; Global Marketing Program Manager

Click here to view job openings

2. American Express

Industry: Finance

Available positions: Team Leader-Home Based Servicing; U.S. Immigration Paralegal

Click here to view job openings

3. Anthem, Inc.

Industry: Insurance

Available positions: Medical Director; Marketing Community Relations Representative III

Click here to view job openings

4. Cigna

Industry: Insurance

Available positions: Senior Data Scientist-Healthcare Quality; Program Management Advisor-Salesforce

Click here to view job openings

Pedestrians walk passed signage at Cigna headquarters in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
5. CVS Health

Industry: Retail pharmacy

Available positions: Customer Care Representative; Senior Advisor Actuarial Services

Click here to view job openings

6. Dell

Industry: Technology

Available positions: Director, Channel Partner Management; Consultant, Marketing

Click here to view job openings

7. General Electric

Industry: Conglomerate

Available positions: Project Controls Advisor; Staff Enterprise Application Engineer

Click here to view job openings

8. Humana

Industry: Insurance

Available positions: Social Worker, MSW; Senior Content Leader

Click here to view job openings

The Humana headquarters office stands in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ty Wright | Bloomberg | Getty Images
9. Leidos

Industry: Scientific Research

Available position: MITS Program Finance Analyst; Scheduler/Planner

Click here to view job openings

10. McKesson Corporation

Industry: Health Care

Available positions: Provider Education Specialist; Biomed Technician II

Click here to view job openings

11. Oracle

Industry: Technology

Available positions: Senior Event Marketing Manager; Clinical Trial Project Manager

Click here to view job openings

Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd delivers a keynote address during the Oracle OpenWorld on October 23, 2018 in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
12. The Hartford

Industry: Finance

Available positions: Assistant Director/Manager Leave of Absence Project Manager; Senior Trial Counsel-Insurance Defense

Click here to view job openings

13. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Industry: Biotechnology

Available positions: Cybersecurity Training and Resilience Specialist; Supply Center Specialist

Click here to view job openings

14. UnitedHealth Group

Industry: Health Care

Available positions: Network Pricing Analyst; Quality Practice Performance Manager

Click here to view job openings

15. Wells Fargo

Industry: Finance

Available positions: Employee Relations Manager; Credit Portfolio Consultant

Click here to view job openings

5m3photos | Twenty20
