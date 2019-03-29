VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

9 work-from-home executive jobs that pay $100,000 or more

Twenty20

More flexibility and freedom doesn't have to come at the expense of your paycheck or job title.

In fact, job search site FlexJobs found that the average remote worker earns a higher median salary than an in-office worker, and they tend to be more seasoned in their career at 46 years of age or older.

Using data from its platform, FlexJobs created a list of executive level jobs you can do remotely. Each of these positions provides employees with the option to work remotely part time or full time. They also offer salaries of $100,000 or more, according to information provided by the employers and estimates from PayScale.

Check out the jobs below if you're an experienced professional who is looking for the flexibility to work from home:

Working mom at home
Crience | Twenty20
Working mom at home

9. Director, Commercial Finance

Median salary: $110,861

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need at least 10 years of accounting experience.

Click here to view job posting

8. Regional Vice President Sales

Median salary: $127,069

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need prior leadership experience in sales, as well as a bachelor's degree.

Click here to view job posting

7. Chief Financial Officer

Median salary: $130,181

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need a minimum of 10 years of experience in financial and operational roles, as well as an MBA in finance or accounting.

Click here to view job posting

Man uses laptop to file his income taxes.
Kirsty L | Twenty20
Man uses laptop to file his income taxes.

6. Managing Vice President

Median salary: $132, 031

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need a bachelor's degree and 10 years of work-related experience.

Click here to view job posting

5. Head of Engineering

Median salary: $139,041

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need at least five years of experience managing engineers, as well as experience recruiting and growing an engineering team.

Click here to view job posting

4. Director of Product Marketing

Median salary: $140,450

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need at least eight years of relevant marketing experience and a preferred MBA.

Click here to view job posting

590303759
Maskot | Getty Images

3. Chief Technology Officer

Median salary: $154,998

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need a degree in computer science and at least 10 years of experience in software engineering management.

Click here to view job posting

2. Senior Vice President of Operations

Median salary: $169,817

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need at least seven years of experience in a senior leadership role of a large business.

Click here to view job posting

1. Chief Marketing Officer

Median salary: $169,997

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need at least 10 years of related work experience, as well as the ability to know how to communicate using American Sign Language.

Click here to view job posting

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: 9 flexible jobs with above-average pay that are great for college students

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries
10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...