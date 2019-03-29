9 work-from-home executive jobs that pay $100,000 or more

More flexibility and freedom doesn't have to come at the expense of your paycheck or job title.

In fact, job search site FlexJobs found that the average remote worker earns a higher median salary than an in-office worker, and they tend to be more seasoned in their career at 46 years of age or older.

Using data from its platform, FlexJobs created a list of executive level jobs you can do remotely. Each of these positions provides employees with the option to work remotely part time or full time. They also offer salaries of $100,000 or more, according to information provided by the employers and estimates from PayScale.

Check out the jobs below if you're an experienced professional who is looking for the flexibility to work from home: