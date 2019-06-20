7 women make Glassdoor's 2019 list of America's 100 best CEOs

A majority of job seekers, 67%, say that a diverse workforce is important when evaluating a company or job offer, according to a Glassdoor diversity hiring survey.
Yet, just 33 companies on the Fortune 500 have a woman CEO. That's an increase from last year's total of 24, but it signals that corporate America still has a long way to go in its efforts to hire and promote more women.
Looking at the roughly 900,000 employers on its platform, Glassdoor analyzed which CEOs received the best approval ratings from its staff. Out of the 100 CEOs ranked on the U.S., seven women made the cut.
Leading the pack is In-N-Out Burger CEO Lynsi Snyder, who ranked third out of 100 with a 99% approval rating. Following Snyder is Cathy Engelbert with a 97% rating. (Though Engelbert will officially take on a new role as commissioner of the WNBA on July 17, she was still CEO of Deloitte during the time period employee reviews considered for this ranking were submitted.)
These are the women who made Glassdoor's 2019 list of America's top 100 CEOs:
CEO approval rating: 90%
Employee review: "Flexible, no minimum hours or maximum hours, great pay, great parents and students!"
CEO approval rating: 92%
Employee review: "Great work life balance. Young professionals who become friends. Hard to beat five weeks paid time off in addition to the firm holidays."
CEO approval rating: 93%
Employee review: "Flexible work arrangement, access to a lot of resources/technology, work/life balance, nice campuses, good management, a lot of different opportunities/jobs, campuses are located near shops, restaurants and park systems, pay is excellent."
CEO approval rating: 94%
Employee review: "Everyone who has succeeded in Enterprise Holdings started at the beginning as a management trainee. You have the ability to reach out to nearly anyone in any position and they will be able to relate, answer questions, and help keep you motivated. You forge relationships with other employees that last a lifetime."
CEO approval rating: 94%
Employee review: "Management really cares about the work and their well-being. There are two yearly raises and you get awarded 20 hours pay for not taking a vacation as a part-timer, one extra dollar per hour on Sundays and there is plenty of opportunity to work more hours for more money if you just ask."
CEO approval rating: 97%
Employee review: "You are assigned a coach who is invested in your career and leadership seems genuinely engaged in your success."
*Engelbert will officially take on a new role as commissioner of the WNBA on July 17. She was still CEO of Deloitte during the time period employee reviews considered for this ranking were submitted.
CEO approval rating: 99%
Employee review: "People are genuine, intelligent, diverse, hard working, honest and overall good human beings. The leaders are amazing mentors who focus on serving others, and simply love all people."
