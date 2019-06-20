7 women make Glassdoor's 2019 list of America's 100 best CEOs

A majority of job seekers, 67%, say that a diverse workforce is important when evaluating a company or job offer, according to a Glassdoor diversity hiring survey.

Yet, just 33 companies on the Fortune 500 have a woman CEO. That's an increase from last year's total of 24, but it signals that corporate America still has a long way to go in its efforts to hire and promote more women.

Looking at the roughly 900,000 employers on its platform, Glassdoor analyzed which CEOs received the best approval ratings from its staff. Out of the 100 CEOs ranked on the U.S., seven women made the cut.

Leading the pack is In-N-Out Burger CEO Lynsi Snyder, who ranked third out of 100 with a 99% approval rating. Following Snyder is Cathy Engelbert with a 97% rating. (Though Engelbert will officially take on a new role as commissioner of the WNBA on July 17, she was still CEO of Deloitte during the time period employee reviews considered for this ranking were submitted.)

These are the women who made Glassdoor's 2019 list of America's top 100 CEOs: