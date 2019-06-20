US women are working longer hours as their sleep and social lives suffer

U.S. women spent longer working, caring for their families and doing jobs around the house in 2018 than in previous years.

The pay-off? Their social lives, leisure time and even their sleep.

That's the conclusion of the annual American Time Use Survey, released Wednesday by the Labor Department.

Employed women worked approximately 7 hours and 20 minutes during the typical work day last year — the most time since the survey began in 2003.

Men, meanwhile, worked around 7 hours 54 minutes on the average work day, down from eight-and-a-half hours in 2017 and the lowest level since the Great Recession.

The research, which is based on ongoing interview surveys by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, points to a narrowing of the gap between the time spent on the job by working men and women.

That could be seen as a win for women's increased workplace participation. However, women's increased work hours were met by ongoing household obligations, which continue to disproportionately outweigh those of their male counterparts.