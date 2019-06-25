Media icon Arianna Huffington faced 37 rejections before kick-starting her career

Arianna Huffington is celebrated for her publishing prowess.

The Greek American businesswoman is the founder of international news and opinion site The Huffington Post. She is also a renowned journalist and author of 15 books.

However, her path to success wasn't without its hurdles, as Huffington keenly revealed in a recent LinkedIn post.

The 68-year-old wrote of how, as a young, aspiring author living in London, she faced 37 rejections before finally securing a publishing contract for her second book.

"One of the low points in my life was when my second book was rejected by 37 publishers," Huffington wrote.

"By rejection 25, you would have thought I might have said, 'Hey, you know, there's something wrong here. Maybe I should be looking at a different career,'" she noted.

But, instead, Huffington chose to persevere with her dream.

At the time, she had one published book under her belt and was working as a journalist. So she walked into a local Barclays bank — "armed with nothing but a lot of chutzpah" — and asked for a loan to tide her over until her writing aspirations were realized.