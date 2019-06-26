Women CEOs outearn male top execs, according to a new study by Equilar

There is at least one place where women are earning more than men: the C-Suite.

Women chief executive officers at America's biggest companies took home median pay of more than $13 million in 2018, compared with the $12 million that men took home. That's according to a new Equilar study, which looked at base salary, bonus, stock-based compensation and other benefits.

The study found that women chief executives have made more than their male counterparts each of the last five years. During that time-frame, overall compensation has grown 25%.

Only one woman managed to crack the overall list of the 10 highest-paid CEOs last year. Safra Catz of Oracle made about $108 million, coming in behind Tesla's Elon Musk, Discovery's David Zaslav and Catz's co-CEO at Oracle, Mark Hurd.

These are the 10 highest-paid CEOs in 2018, according to Equilar: