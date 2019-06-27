Country star Brett Young did bar gigs for 13 years before landing his first record deal

When Brett Young moved to Nashville in his early 30s, he was done chasing down the dream of becoming a musician. He'd already spent 13 years in southern California struggling to achieve that goal.

"I was burnt out at that point," the country music star told CNBC Make It at the Chase and Southwest Airlines' #BigDreamsStartSmall event in New York City on Wednesday.

Music wasn't originally Young's big dream. As a teen, he had a promising baseball career ahead of him and was drafted out of high school to pitch in the MLB. He opted to play college ball at the University of Mississippi and then Fresno State, where he transferred his junior year, but after a career-ending injury, he moved back home to Huntington Beach, California.

"I didn't really know what I wanted to do," recalls Young, so he turned to the one other thing he loved as much as sports: music.

Young began writing songs, playing them for his friends and eventually, "I started taking my guitar into bars and restaurants in southern California going, 'Can I talk to your manager?' Next thing I knew, I had five residencies a week," he says.

The gigs brought in enough money to pay the bills, he adds, but it was a grind: "I was playing three to four hours a night, five nights a week. I was tasting blood in my throat. It's too much to sing." While Young was making ends meet, it wasn't a sustainable career. Plus, "there was no chance that I had record executives walking into a bar in Huntington Beach or Corona del Mar." That's what prompted his move to Los Angeles, where the competition would be stiff, but the opportunities more prevalent — or so he hoped.

Since residencies and paid gigs were harder to come by in LA, he got a day job to make a living: "I was bartending in the day so I could sing at night."

After more than a decade of playing small gigs around southern California, Young was in his early 30s and, "still, nobody's paying attention," he says, adding he was tired of constantly performing.