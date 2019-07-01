The 10 best CEOs for women, according to Comparably

Employee review site Comparably examined the ratings and reviews of anonymous women employees to come up with its list of the 50 best CEOs for women, and these CEOs earned top marks.
Looking at responses for more than 60,000 organizations, Comparably focused on how female employees rated company culture and their CEO's management style on a scale of one to 10. To qualify, CEOs of large companies with 500 employees or more had to receive a minimum of 75 reviews between June 7th, 2018 and June 7th, 2019. CEOs of small/mid-size companies with fewer than 500 employees had to receive at least 25 employee reviews during that same time frame.
This year, T-Mobile CEO John Legere ranked No.1 on the list of large companies, a bump up from his No. 6 last year. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dropped to No. 19 on the list this year, after coming in at No. 2 last year. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's Tim Cook, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos all landed outside the top 20.
Last year no women CEOs made the top 10, but this year's list includes Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso, at No. 6, and Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert at No. 9 (Engelbert will start a new role as commissioner of the WNBA on July 17.)
Take a look below to see which leaders are the 10 list of best CEOs for women, according to Comparably:
Employee review: "Our CEO puts Delta employees first."
Employee review: "Our CEO is empowering, inspirational, motivational, caring, supportive."
Employee review: "Daniel Dines is a hands-on CEO, and in the weeds with the UiPath product and developer teams."
Employee review: "Martin is brave and true. He will always face the reality and push you to go with the truth and not be ashamed or shy of true results."
Employee review: "Approachable, helpful, and honest. I don't feel like there are any barriers here, and I can truly ask any question and be answered with compassion and truth."
Employee review: "He's all about family, the job being done right, and equal opportunities for the employees."
Employee review: "Bert and the entire leadership team is always looking for ways to evolve our business to stay cutting edge. They foster an environment for highly driven people to find amazing levels of success."
Employee review: "Brian is well known, knows tons of employees by name and role and is enormously popular. He's put a lot of work into leveling up every year and not staying static."
Employee review: "Our current CEO is a true professional and a leader who inspires with every single word. He's enthusiastic, employee and business oriented, and caring."
Employee review: "The CEO is loved. He is smart enough to surround himself with other smart people and allow them to do their jobs."
Here's Comparably's full list of the 50 best CEOs for women, according to female employees:
