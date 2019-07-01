The 10 best CEOs for women, according to Comparably

Employee review site Comparably examined the ratings and reviews of anonymous women employees to come up with its list of the 50 best CEOs for women, and these CEOs earned top marks.

Looking at responses for more than 60,000 organizations, Comparably focused on how female employees rated company culture and their CEO's management style on a scale of one to 10. To qualify, CEOs of large companies with 500 employees or more had to receive a minimum of 75 reviews between June 7th, 2018 and June 7th, 2019. CEOs of small/mid-size companies with fewer than 500 employees had to receive at least 25 employee reviews during that same time frame.

This year, T-Mobile CEO John Legere ranked No.1 on the list of large companies, a bump up from his No. 6 last year. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dropped to No. 19 on the list this year, after coming in at No. 2 last year. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's Tim Cook, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos all landed outside the top 20.

Last year no women CEOs made the top 10, but this year's list includes Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso, at No. 6, and Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert at No. 9 (Engelbert will start a new role as commissioner of the WNBA on July 17.)

Take a look below to see which leaders are the 10 list of best CEOs for women, according to Comparably: