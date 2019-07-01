15-year-old Cori Gauff, the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, will play idol Venus Williams

Cori Gauff grew up idolizing Venus and Serena Williams. In fact, Serena is "the reason why I play tennis," the 15-year-old American phenom told BBC Sport.

Today, as the youngest player ever to qualify for Wimbledon, Gauff is not only competing at the same tournament as her heroes, but she'll face Venus in the first round on Monday.

"I've been dreaming to share the court with Venus," she said in a pre-match interview.

Venus, at 39, is the oldest player in the women's singles draw and already has seven Grand Slam titles under her belt, including five at the All England Club.

Gauff, the youngest in the tournament, is still in high school. She took a science test the night before the finals of the qualifying tournament, which she had to win to earn a spot in the main draw.

Thanks to the press, a few of her teachers now know about her budding tennis career. "After I made the main draw here, two of my teachers found out I play tennis," she said. "They saw my name in an article. I have three other teachers that don't know I play tennis. I'm not really the type of person to talk about myself, so I still think they don't know."

Gauff's first round match against Venus is set for Monday afternoon. "I have nothing to lose, playing against one of the greatest players of all time," she said. "I'm just super honored that I get to share the court with her. Not many people get to play Wimbledon at 15 so I'm just happy that I'm one of them."

Don't miss: Alex Rodriguez drinks 9 cups of coffee a day—here's the rest of his daily routine

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!