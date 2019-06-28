Alex Rodriguez drinks 9 cups of coffee a day—here's the rest of his daily routine

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, who now runs an investment company, A-Rod Corp, and commentates for ESPN, works 80 to 100 hours a week. And he relies on a lot of caffeine to get through each day.

His schedule is "filled with meetings and phone calls and lectures and TV appearances, with his weekends fully accounted for by his ESPN duties," Ben Reiter reports in his Sport Illustrated cover story on the reinvention of A-Rod, who was suspended for the entire 2014 season for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Rodriguez, now 43, also helps former athletes turn their finances around on CNBC's show, "Back in the Game," co-hosts the popular Barstool Sports podcast "The Corp" and is a father of two daughters.

Plus, he still makes time to work out, Reiter adds: "He'll often hit the gym at one in the morning, fueled by one of the nine cups of coffee he can consume a day."