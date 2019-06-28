Alex Rodriguez drinks 9 cups of coffee a day—here's the rest of his daily routine

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, who now runs an investment company, A-Rod Corp, and commentates for ESPN, works 80 to 100 hours a week. And he relies on a lot of caffeine to get through each day.
His schedule is "filled with meetings and phone calls and lectures and TV appearances, with his weekends fully accounted for by his ESPN duties," Ben Reiter reports in his Sport Illustrated cover story on the reinvention of A-Rod, who was suspended for the entire 2014 season for using performance-enhancing drugs.
Rodriguez, now 43, also helps former athletes turn their finances around on CNBC's show, "Back in the Game," co-hosts the popular Barstool Sports podcast "The Corp" and is a father of two daughters.
Plus, he still makes time to work out, Reiter adds: "He'll often hit the gym at one in the morning, fueled by one of the nine cups of coffee he can consume a day."
The athlete-turned-businessman starts his day around 6 a.m., he tells CNBC Make It of his morning routine. At 7:05 a.m., he drives his 11- and 14-year-old daughters to school, which he uses as time to teach them money and business lessons.
After dropping them off, "the first thing I like to do is get a workout in to get my mind going a bit, get my body going," he says.
Rodriguez is not the only successful person to start the day with exercise: Self-made billionaire Richard Branson wakes up around 5 a.m. to play tennis or kitesurf, which he claims boosts his productivity. Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey's morning routine also involves waking up at 5 a.m. to meditate and work out.
After exercising, "I make all my calls, do a bunch of emails and then I usually get to the office every day around 12 [noon]," says Rodriguez.
As for breakfast, "I'm a pretty boring guy. I'm very routine-oriented … so for me, it's egg whites, oatmeal, coffee and sometimes I do a little fruit."
