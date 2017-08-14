Alex Rodriguez shares the morning routine that sets him up for success

Alex Rodriguez packs a lot into one day. After 22 seasons with the MLB, the baseball legend is now focusing on growing A-ROD CORP, the holding company he started 15 years ago for his investments.

He's a Fox Sports analyst, filming a new CNBC show, "Back in the Game" and will become the first Hispanic shark on ABC's "Shark Tank" this fall. Plus, he's a full-time dad.

Rodriguez, 42, recently shared the morning routine that sets him up for success. It's changed quite a bit since hanging up his Yankees jersey in 2016, he tells CNBC Make It: "When you're playing baseball, you're basically having your largest meal at midnight after the game. You're going to sleep around 1:30 a.m. and you're waking up around 10:30 a.m."

From then, each day was very methodical: "Usually at that time, I would go to the gym, get a workout, ride the bike, get a good stretch, get some PT soft tissue work on my body, go down for a nap, wake up for lunch and then I would go drive to the Bronx to Yankee Stadium and do it all over again.

"We did that 200 times in 232 days."