Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez became a millionaire quickly and at a young age: He went straight from high school to the big leagues and signed a three-year, $1.3 million contract with the Seattle Mariners after being drafted in 1993. He also got a $1 million signing bonus.

And that was just the beginning of his lucrative career: He went on to sign a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2000, which was the largest in MLB history at the time.

Earning so much at a young age "was a culture shock for me and those around me," Rodriguez tells The New York Times Magazine in a recent interview.

Rodriguez and his two siblings were raised by a single mother, Lourdes Navarro, who worked at the 24-hour chicken restaurant Pollo Supremo to make ends meet. The family had to move every 18 months, whenever the landlord raised the rent.

"You have a young kid who learned how to play baseball at the Boys & Girls Clubs," A-Rod tells The NYT Magazine. "Then you climb through the system, you become the No. 1 draft pick. You bypass college. At 21, you get over $10 million in a contract, which is crazy."

"Usually journeys have an arc of many years," he adds, "but this all happened to me in seven or eight years after high school. … There's no preparation for it."