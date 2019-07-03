Former NFL star who became a millionaire overnight: 'Money changes everything'

At 21, LaVar Arrington was selected No. 2 overall in the 2000 NFL draft — and his multi-million-dollar contract with the Washington Redskins made him a millionaire overnight.

Today, nearly two decades later, he wishes he could give his younger self some advice: Money changes everything.

"When you show up at Redskins Park and sign that piece of paper that officially makes you a millionaire, everything is going to change," the former football star writes on The Players' Tribune. "Because money changes everything." Particularly when it comes to relationships, he adds. As a high-earning professional athlete, "the unfortunate reality is that a lot of people are going to want a piece. So your definition of friend is gonna have to change. "

You have to learn to separate your friends from "tagalongs," says Arrington: "If you're going on a trip and someone wants you to pay for their ticket … guess what? That's not a friend. That's a tagalong." The people who ride your coattails are only going to slow you down, he writes, which is why he would tell his 21-year-old self to "audit your inner circle."

"When it comes to your pool of friends," he continues, "narrow and deep is better than wide and shallow."