This map shows how much a hamburger costs in every US state

As Americans fire up their barbecues to celebrate the 4th of July, those grilling in Minnesota will be paying a slight premium for their home-cooked hamburgers. They'll shell out $2.74 per burger, on average, while Texas residents will only pay an average of $2.32 per sandwich.

That's according to new data from deal site Simple Thrifty Living, which found the average cost of a burger in every U.S. state by comparing local prices from national or regional retailers for 85% lean/15% fat ground beef, hamburger buns, Heinz ketchup, French's mustard, Hellmann's mayo, a sweet onion, a tomato, pickles and lettuce. Here are the proportions of each the site used to represent a standard burger:

1/4 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon ketchup

1 teaspoon mustard

1 teaspoon mayo

1/5 of the onion

1/4 of the tomato

1 ounce pickles

1/8 of the lettuce

1 hamburger bun

Ingredients cost the most in Hawaii, where a single burger adds up to $2.75. They're more than 50 cents cheaper in Arizona, where each burger runs an average of $2.16.

How does your state stack up? Check out the map and full list below.