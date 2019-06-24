Here's how much you need to save each month if you want to retire with $1 million in 20 years

If you start saving around $400 a month in your 20s, you'll likely be able to retire at age 67 with $1 million in the bank.

But what if you'd rather reach that seven-figure milestone — and become financially independent — much sooner?

CNBC calculated how much you need to save and invest each month in order to have $1 million, the amount experts typically recommend saving for retirement, in 20 years.

Here's what it takes:

If you earn a 4% rate of return: $2,717

If you earn a 6% rate of return: $2,153

If you earn an 8% rate of return: $1,686

These calculations don't account for the many variables that can affect your wealth over several decades, including windfalls, emergencies and rises or dips in the market. But it can give you a good idea as to whether you're on track to retire early.

However, unless you're planning to save more than 15% of your annual income, you'll need to earn a significant salary to achieve this goal. Here's how much you'd need to bring in if you want to reach $1 million in 20 years by saving 15% or less of your salary.