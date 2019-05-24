Suze Orman: Your mindset could be holding you back from getting rich

Your thoughts and feelings could play a part in how much money you earn, says Suze Orman, personal finance expert, best-selling author of "Women & Money" and host of the "Women and Money" podcast. "The biggest thing holding you back from building wealth is you," she tells CNBC Make It. Orman explains that fear can be a powerful factor keeping you from asking for a raise, investing in the stock market or attempting to reach any number of other financial goals. It comes down to "you thinking that you can't do it," she says. "You thinking that you're not smart enough. You thinking that you're not good in math or whatever it may be." "You most likely are your own financial obstacle, and you have to remove your fears from wanting to create more," she adds. The same is true when it comes to paying off debt, Orman says: "Debt is bondage. You will never, ever, ever have financial freedom if you have debt."

You most likely are your own financial obstacle. Suze Orman personal finance expert and best-selling author

You should aim to eliminate debt as soon as possible, she explains, but not just because it costs you money. The side effects of debt can affect other important parts of your life, keeping you from earning more and getting what you want, professionally. "When you are in debt, you feel it," Orman says, and "your boss can feel that," too. In essence, "you render yourself powerless." Carrying debt can make you feel out of control and dependent on other people: "You walk into an interview and you need that job because you have to pay for your debt." That's a problem because "powerlessness repels people, and people control money," Orman says. Other financial experts agree that your mindset can affect your finances. Best-selling author of "You Are a Badass," Jen Sincero, who went from earning around $28,000 a year to making seven figures, credits part of her success to a mindset shift. Having been on both sides of the spectrum, she says that "the biggest difference between wealthy people and broke people is their mindset and how they feel about money."