Jen Sincero knows what it's like to feel broke: Before making a name for herself as a success coach and as the New York Times best-selling author of the 2013 book "You Are a Badass," she was struggling to make ends meet as a freelance writer.
"I was probably making about $28,000 a year on average," the now 53-year-old tells CNBC Make It. "I was living in Venice Beach, California, in a teeny, tiny, crappy apartment."
And, until eight years ago, she had nothing in savings.
Today, Sincero is "making seven figures as a success coach and author," she writes in her 2017 follow-up, "You Are a Badass at Making Money."
She's been on both sides of the wealth spectrum, and "the biggest difference between wealthy people and broke people is their mindset and how they feel about money," she tells Make It.