Before Jen Sincero made a name for herself as a success coach and became a New York Times best-selling author with her book "You Are a Badass," she was struggling to make ends meet as a freelance writer.

"I was probably making about $28,000 a year on average," the now 53-year-old success coach and author tells CNBC Make It. "I was living in Venice Beach, California, in a teeny, tiny, crappy apartment."

And, until eight years ago, Sincero had nothing in savings.

"I knew precisely zero things about making money until I was in my forties. My forties!" she writes in her 2017 follow-up, "You Are a Badass at Making Money." "That's the age when most people possess things like houses and college funds for their kids and an understanding of how the Dow Jones works."

It was around this time when she "just finally woke up," she writes, and made the decision to "get over my fear and loathing of money and figure out how to make some."

The first thing she changed was her mindset.