The island that was used to promote the Fyre Festival is on sale for $11.8 million

The island featured in promotional materials for the infamous Fyre festival has been listed for sale for almost $12 million.

Fyre Festival, which took place in 2017, was publicized as a high-end music festival in the Bahamas. It was put together by Fyre Media, which was co-founded by rapper Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, but came under fire for failing to deliver the experience that was promised.

Private island Saddle Back Cay was used in the promotional video for the festival, which featured supermodels including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner and was widely distributed on social media. Although it was used to promote Fyre Festival, the 35-acre island that's up for sale isn't the one that actually hosted the event.